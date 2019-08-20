Los Feliz -- Firefighters extinguished a fire at a two-story apartment building in the 3300 block of West Rowena Avenue Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A first-floor unit of a four-unit garden-style apartment complex had caught fire at about 10:44 p.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one unit, before extinguishing the fire in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire or the extent of the damage is to be determined.
#StructureFire #LosFeliz #LAFD 41 Firefighters took 20 minutes, confining flames within one 1st floor unit of a 2 story residential fourplex. No injury. #Teamwork 11:04PM; 3342 W Rowena Av #LookyLoos #LAFD is #BadASS! VIDEO https://t.co/m65IdMr04i #Psychic— Ecks Macheene (@Duh_Real_Future) August 20, 2019
