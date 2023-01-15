Los Feliz -- “You see how things have changed and remember what they were like when you first experienced them,” is how Los Feliz author Teena Apeles describes researching places and people newly published book, “52 Things to do in Los Angeles.”
Apeles grew up in East Hollywood with four generations of her Filipino family. Her guide book adds personal history into familiar places like the Echo Park Lake pedal (now swan) boats as well as her first time visiting El Mercadito in Boyle Heights.
Apeles involved her daughter in an adventure she did 13 years ago: a Jepney Tour of Historic Filipino Town (HiFi). “It was fun to see it through new eyes,” she relates.
