Author Teena Apeles and her latest book

Los Feliz author Teena Apeles says researching locations and people in her latest book allowed her to see Los Angeles through different lens.

Los Feliz --  “You see how things have changed and remember what they were like when you first experienced them,” is how Los Feliz author Teena Apeles describes researching places and people newly published book, “52 Things to do in Los Angeles.”

Apeles grew up in East Hollywood with four generations of her Filipino family. Her guide book adds personal history into familiar places like the Echo Park Lake pedal (now swan) boats as well as her first time visiting El Mercadito in Boyle Heights.

Author Teena Apeles stands by a Bob Baker puppetier who moves a clown marionette

Researching places for her new book, Los Feliz author Teena Apeles revisited old favorite locations -- like Bob Baker Marionettes -- she hasn't been to in years; and this time as a mother.
