Los Feliz -- Firefighters used water-dropping helicopters to quickly douse a small patch of heavy brush that caught fire this morning near Griffith Park.

"Firefighters are making their way in to overhaul the area and located an additional smoldering patch, up the ridge from the original fire," said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were initially dispatched at 11:25 a.m. to the 3600 block of North Griffith Park Blvd., Stewart said. Officials asked park goers to avoid the Cadmin and and Beacon trails.

"Air ops are evaluating the need for a water drop to ensure no active flames remain," she said. "Due to the difficulty in reaching the area on the ground, LAFD resources will be on scene and active in the area for an extended period."

