Los Feliz -- It took firefighters about half an hour to knock down a fire that broke out early tonight in a vacant commercial building near Griffith Park.
The fire in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive was reported shortly after 6:30 pm, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
Fire crews faced heavy flames in the core of the building before bringing the blaze under control.
There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the blaze has not been determined.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.