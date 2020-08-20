Los Feliz -- It took firefighters about half an hour to knock down a fire that broke out early tonight in a vacant commercial building near Griffith Park.

The fire in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive was reported shortly after 6:30 pm, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

Fire crews faced heavy flames in the core of the building before bringing the blaze under control.

There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the blaze has not been determined.