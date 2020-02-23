Los Feliz corner garden

Los Feliz -- Peggy Mannix Slattery of Los Feliz came across a welcome surprise as she walked her dog: a garden planted in the parkway.

The landscaped patch at Ben Lomond Place and Rowena Avenue even includes a small statue at the center.

It's not clear when it the garden was planted, but it's much appreciated.

"Sweet, isn’t it?" said Mannix Slatter, who has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years. "Thank you Los Feliz for making our neighborhood enjoyable!"

