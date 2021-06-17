Los Feliz -- Firefighters knocked down a garage fire this morning that threatened nearby homes and structures, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The fire in the 1800 block of north Kenmore Avenue engulfed the detached garage and outdoor storage before being extinguished at about 10:25 am. A vacant home in front of the property sustained some damage, but there were no reports of injury, according to LAFD.

There was no information about what started the fire.

Los Feliz fire this morning pic.twitter.com/dmzXlXZmRi — Sergio OGP (@sergio__OGP) June 17, 2021

LAFD just knocked out a fire in Los Feliz pic.twitter.com/HVrEEx0Npb — Pamela Chelin (@PamelaChelin) June 17, 2021