1800 Kenmore

Google Maps

Los Feliz -- Firefighters knocked down a garage fire this morning that threatened nearby homes and structures, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

The fire in the 1800 block of north Kenmore Avenue engulfed the detached garage and outdoor storage before being extinguished at about 10:25 am. A vacant home in front of the property sustained some damage, but there were no reports of injury, according to LAFD.

There was no information about what started the fire.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments