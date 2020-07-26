Los Feliz -- Firefighters knocked down a small brushfire late this afternoon that scorched about a half-acre of grass near Griffith Park.
Firefighters were called at 5:16 p.m. to the 2300 block of N. Hobart Boulevard, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
The department dispatched 52 firefighters to the scene and extinguished the flames in 28 minutes, Stewart said.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, she said.
Firefighters were remaining at the scene to mop up any hotspots, she added.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Fire in #griffithpark, big thanks to #LAFD for keeping us safe! pic.twitter.com/fafL8S3s7g— Omega Hsu (@HsuInLosFeliz) July 27, 2020
