Los Feliz -- A large tent-like structure that will serve as a temporary homeless shelter is now rising on Riverside Drive near Griffith Park.

The shelter is on track to open by the end of June, said Mary Nemick, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Engineering.

The 100-bed shelter was already in the works before the coronavirus pandemic struck Los Angeles. In fact, District 4 Councilman David Ryu first proposed the shelter last year in an area where many homeless people live near the L.A. River and 5 Freeway.

A groundbreaking was held at the end of February as part of the city's A Bridge Home program to transition homeless individuals to permanent housing. The shelter in Los Feliz and others opened under the program are intended to remain open for three years.

The heart of the shelter next to the Mulholland Fountain will be a 60-foot x 80-tent structure made from a strong fabric material stretched over metal arches.

The $5.6 million project, which includes social and other service providers, will also contain storage facilities and other trailers.

Since the pandemic outbreak, the city has been opening emergency shelters in recreation centers, with one of the newest being at the Downey Recreation Center in Lincoln Heights and the Alpine Recreation Center in Chinatown.