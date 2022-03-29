Los Feliz -- An intersection near Marshall High will be named in honor of one of its graduates: Barry Barish, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and physicist.

The L.A. City Council designated the intersection of Aloha and St. George streets as Dr. Barry Barish Square. A dedication ceremony is scheduled for next month.

“It’s pretty incredible to have a street corner named after you,” said Barish, who graduated from Marshall in 1954 after attending Michteltorena Elementary and King Middle School.

Barish was a professor of physics and scientist at Cal Tech for the bulk of his career. He also oversaw a specialized observatory that detected gravitational waves for the first time ever in the world.

In 2017, Barish and colleagues Rainer Weiss and Kip S. Thorne shared the Nobel Prize for physics. Barish returned to Marshall in 2018 to speak at graduation.

At age 86, Barish still conducts research at CalTech. Also, he teaches physics and astronomy at UC Riverside.

A Pleasant Surprise

Up until a few weeks ago, Barish had no idea the Los Feliz intersection would be named after him.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman proposed the designation following years of work on the part of Silver Lake resident Rhea E. Johnson, a long-time friend of Barish and his wife, Samoan.

It took Johnson several years of work with the city council office, the neighborhood council, and city staff to honor Barish.

In a letter of support, Jon Deutsch, president of the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, said that it was “exciting for the residents of Los Feliz to honor an alumnus that has been so successful after leaving our wonderful local public schools.”

Tennis vs Physics

While at Marshall, Barish seemed more interested in tennis than physics.

“Tennis was my passion in high school, and we had a great team,” said Barish in a statement provided by L.A. Unified after the Nobel prize win. “As a teenage boy, I wanted to be a great sports star more than a scientist, but I had a coach who believed in me and encouraged me to excel in school.”

Barish said he had mixed feelings about having the intersection named after him. He wondered if he deserved it but said it was a pleasant surprise. He has been recognized for his work before, but this is different.

“You receive a little plaque that goes on the wall and that’s nice,” he said. “Having something out in public – it’s a good thing. It’s kind of nice for me, I have to admit it.”