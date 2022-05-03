St. George & Aloha

Google Maps

Los Feliz --  An intersection next to Marshall High School in Los Feliz was dedicated today as Dr. Barry Barish Square, honoring the Nobel Prize-winning physicist who graduated from the school.

Barish shared the 2017 Nobel Prize in physics with Caltech colleague Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for their discoveries in gravitational waves.

Nobel laureate Barry Barish

Nobel laureate Barry Barish, Professor of Physics, pictured in 2019.

Speaking during the dedication ceremony at Aloha and St. George streets, Barish said he was "very proud" that the sign bearing his name is displayed outside John Marshall High School, calling himself "a really huge supporter of public education."

Along with being an alumnus of Marshall, Barish attended Thomas Starr King Middle School in Los Feliz and Micheltorena Elementary School in Silver Lake.

"(The public education system) has been attacked a lot in the last few years and I think it's really important to support it and to stress how basic it is to our country and having all of us participate in its future and developing the critical skills and so forth in the public system," Barish said.

At age 86, Barish still conducts research at CalTech. Also, he teaches physics and astronomy at UC Riverside.

“It’s pretty incredible to have a street corner named after you,” Barish told The Eastsider in an interview in March.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments