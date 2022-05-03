Los Feliz -- An intersection next to Marshall High School in Los Feliz was dedicated today as Dr. Barry Barish Square, honoring the Nobel Prize-winning physicist who graduated from the school.

Barish shared the 2017 Nobel Prize in physics with Caltech colleague Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for their discoveries in gravitational waves.

Speaking during the dedication ceremony at Aloha and St. George streets, Barish said he was "very proud" that the sign bearing his name is displayed outside John Marshall High School, calling himself "a really huge supporter of public education."

Along with being an alumnus of Marshall, Barish attended Thomas Starr King Middle School in Los Feliz and Micheltorena Elementary School in Silver Lake.

"(The public education system) has been attacked a lot in the last few years and I think it's really important to support it and to stress how basic it is to our country and having all of us participate in its future and developing the critical skills and so forth in the public system," Barish said.

At age 86, Barish still conducts research at CalTech. Also, he teaches physics and astronomy at UC Riverside.

“It’s pretty incredible to have a street corner named after you,” Barish told The Eastsider in an interview in March.