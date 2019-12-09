Los Feliz --A man was seriously burned this morning in a fire that damaged a hillside house, authorities said.
Firefighters sent to the 3700 block of West Evans Street at about 9:45 a.m. extinguished the flames in 21 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire, which damaged the street level of the two-story "descending" home on the hillside, the LAFD reported.
Paramedics took a 27-year-old man who lived in the home was taken to a hospital in serious condition, the LAFD reported. The man's dog died at the scene.
The home's three other residents, including at least one who was on premises at the time of the fire, were uninjured.
There was a fire a few streets away in Silverlake and the LAFD put it out in like 3 min. pic.twitter.com/xDB4daxfu9— J. Mijin Cha (@jmijincha) December 9, 2019
