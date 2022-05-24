Los Feliz -- Above the wine case at Palermo’s Italian Restaurant, a large, red-white-and-blue poster greets customers: Vote Anthony ‘Tony’ Fanara’ for Governor 2022.
That’s right, the founder and owner of this long-time Los Feliz establishment is running for governor of California in the June 7 primary. He’s No. 11 out of 26 gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. Fanara's candidate description reads: “Owner of Restaurant.”
“I’m not an attorney, I’m not a politician, but I know what it takes to run a business,” Fanara said recently over cappuccino. “This is the reason I’m running for office. When I go in, I want to change a lot of things.”
Fanara's "common sense" platform consists of what his campaign literature calls "4 cornerstones": Water, homelessness, healthcare and crime.
Why not run for a more local or accessible position instead of a longshot bid for governor?
“Mayor, I cannot do that much,” said the 75-year-old candidate. “Governor, I can do a lot more things since I have pretty good experience.”
The Sicilian native emigrated to Los Angeles in 1963 at age 16 with little English and even less money. While in high school, he worked odd jobs before being drafted into the Army and stationed stateside as a medic. Upon returning home, Fanara enrolled at East Los Angeles College to study electrical engineering (and claims to have invented a car that runs on air).
Fanara worked for San Antonio Winery, eventually managing one of their stores. Wanting to branch out, he bought a restaurant on Hillhurst Avenue in 1976 and, six years later, opened Palermo’s on Vermont Avenue, where it sits today.
Considering his bid for Governor, Fanara paraphrases Robert Kennedy (who quoted George Bernard Shaw):
“Some people see things as they are, and they say ‘why?’ I see things that never were and I say, ‘why not?’”
Tony on the issues:
• Homelessness: Build facilities around the state for the unhoused. Then help find permanent housing and provide drug abuse and mental health treatment.
• Crime: Criminals need to be punished as a deterrence, and the court system needs to be sped up.
• Water: Build more aqueducts with hydroelectric-generating wheels
• Healthcare: “I want healthcare for all, but I want everybody to participate.”
