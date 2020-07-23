Los Feliz -- The neighborhood library is closed during the pandemic. But you don't have to wait for it to reopen to check out the award-winning "All in a Day." Instead, just walk down Vermont and Hillhurst avenues to find oversized pages of the book displayed on shop windows.

Similar to window-shopping, Los Feliz Branch Library Storywalk encourages visitors to take a stroll and engage with pages of the picture book "All in a Day" by Newbery Medal-winning author Cynthia Rylant and illustrator Nikki McClure.

The pages have been enlarged, laminated and displayed at the windows of 16 Storywalk locations that begin at the Los Feliz Branch Library and continue to nearby local businesses as indicated on the map below.

The pages will be displayed through the end of July.

"This book celebrates the gifts of a new day, embracing the importance of savoring the little things in life and making the most of each moment," said Monica Valencia, a spokeswoman for the L.A Public Library. "It is a beautiful book with themes of hope, gratitude and good stewardship of our planet that are accessible to all ages."