Los Feliz - Free menstrual product will be available in restrooms at five city libraries, including the branch at Hillhurst and Franklin Avenues.

The L.A. City Council approved the pilot program Tuesday by a vote of 14-0. "The city should provide menstrual products in its restroom in the way that it provides other basic hygiene products, like toilet paper, soap and paper towels," said City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who first introduced a motion for this program in 2019.

The program is estimated to begin in April, at a total cost of $53,205 over two years.

Here is the full list of participating libraries:

Los Feliz Branch Library, at 1874 Hillhurst Ave.

Will & Ariel Durant Branch Library, at 7140 W. Sunset Blvd in Hollywood.

Central Library, at 630 W. Fifth St.

Canoga Park Branch Library, at 20939 Sherman Way

West Valley Branch Library, at 19036 Vanowen St.