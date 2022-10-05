Eric Weinberg LAPD photo

Los Feliz --  A television writer/producer accused of sexual assault by multiple women who claim he lured them to his home for photo shoots was free on bail today following his arrest on an assortment of sex charges.

Eric Weinberg -- whose credits include "Scrubs," "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher," "Californication" and "American Dad" -- was arrested Tuesday by Los Angeles police, according to jail records.

