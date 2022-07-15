Los Feliz -- A television writer/producer was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as a photographer and sexually assaulting women after luring them into his Los Feliz home for photo shoots.
Eric Weinberg -- whose credits as a producer and writer include "Scrubs," "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher," "Californication" and "American Dad" -- was taken into custody around noon at his home in the 1900 block of Edgemont Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The alleged "sexual assaults including rape" occurred between 2012 and 2019, but authorities did not release the number of women who have accused Weinberg of assault. LAPD investigators said Weinberg "appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops and other public places" and invited them to his home for photo shoots, where the alleged sexual assaults took place.
Weinberg, whose age was not released by the LAPD, was being held in lieu of $3.2 million bail.
Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims who may have been assaulted as far back as the early 1990s. Anyone who may have been a victim was asked to contact the LAPD at 323-561-3272.
Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.