Empty Rowena Ponds

The empty ponds sit on top of the underground Rowena Reservoir.

Los Feliz --  You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year.

That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a filtration system. The work was completed last August, but the ponds have remained empty with no timetable to refill them thanks to the drought.

Rowena Ponds: Before and After

Rowena Ponds in 2015 (left) and today

