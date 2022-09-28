Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year.
That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a filtration system. The work was completed last August, but the ponds have remained empty with no timetable to refill them thanks to the drought.
Meanwhile, efforts to open the space to the public have also been stalled.
“It would be irresponsible for us to refill an ornamental body of water with potable water,” said Helen Olivares, a mechanical engineer and property manager for the L.A Department of Water and Power, which owns the reservoir.
Hidden behind dense greenery, berms and encircled by a tall green fence, the underground Rowena Reservoir at Rowena and Hyperion avenues holds 10 million gallons of water.
The ponds, which have a capacity of 3 million gallons, are filled with a two-inch water line. If left running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it takes approximately 42 days to fill the Rowena ponds. There is a guzzler - a 50-gallon or so tank shaped much like a water bowl to provide water for wildlife.
Filling the ponds with recycled water instead of drinking water is not a practical option. The nearest source of recycled water is too far away from the ponds, and it would be too costly to pipe it in, says the LADWP. So, until further notice, the ponds will stay empty.
But the feasibility study went nowhere. The LADWP said it was open to the idea, but only if it would not interfere with its operations or safety at the site. The agency said it would not pay for the study or any other part of the project.
Still, some remain optimistic about public access -- one day.
Neighborhood council President Jon Deautsch said that his organization “hopes the city acts quickly and we look forward to working with all of our stakeholders to create a clean, safe, and attractive space for our neighbors.”
