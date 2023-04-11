Los Feliz -- Melody King laughs when describing the state of the one-bedroom Los Feliz apartment she shares with her husband.
“It looks like a Petco and a file cabinet had a baby and then barfed all over it.”
That sounds about right, considering King’s passion and dedication to animal welfare.
King is the founder of Los Feliz Animal Rescue, the nonprofit she established last year that provides resources, fostering and adoption of cats and dogs. At any given time, King may have up to 30 animals under her umbrella between finding foster homes for dogs and cats waiting for adoption. Currently, there are four cats under King’s care hoping for forever homes. They are housed at an undisclosed location provided by a volunteer.
Anyone on Los Feliz NextDoor channels has surely come across King. She’s active on the site, and it’s the only social media platform she’s embraced. The Los Feliz Animal Rescue grew out of the Los Feliz Cat Rescue Network Group on NextDoor, and King gets many of her rescues, volunteers and donations through the platform.
“People can rag on NextDoor all they want,” King said. “I wouldn't have been able to start this and I wouldn't be able to continue without it.”
Having worked or volunteered with animals most of her life, King formalized her nonprofit last year. She works for a software company and runs the animal rescue in her spare time. To adopt an animal, one must submit an application and agree to a home check. “We do try and do everything by the book,” King said.
This spring, King is seeking a seat on the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council. She already sits on a number of committees and plans to bring “practical solutions” to the body.
“One of the things I have noticed about Neighborhood Council, there's a lot of stuff that slides through under the radar,” King said. “If you are not on all those committees, you may not know what's going on.”
King sees her rescue as part of the greater community of animal welfare.
“If there are enough of us little micro rescues, and we can get our areas fixed up and cleaned up, then we can kind of spread out from there,” she said.
“I’m just an empathetic person.”
Thanks for profiling Melody! She's absolutely wonderful. Not only does she have her own non-profit, but she stands ready to help anyone with questions. Last December, I was contacted by someone who had found 2 large dogs. I contacted Melody (via Nextdoor) because her name was most prominent among animal rescue people. She put the word out and one of her contacts spotted a 'lost notice' in another online publication. (The owner was actually vacationing in Mexico at the time!) With her help, I was able to pick up and return the dogs to their caretaker. We need more people like her!
