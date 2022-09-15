LA Federal Court

A former dean of the USC School of Social Work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley- Thomas, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, of Los Feliz, is expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks to the bribery charge and pay a fine of at least $100,000, in exchange for prosecutors recommending that she serve an anticipated prison term on home confinement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Prosecutors are expected to recommend that she be sentenced to roughly one year of imprisonment, although the charge potentially carries a term of up to 10 years.

