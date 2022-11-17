Los Feliz -- Messhall Kitchen is hosting its first film festival this month, featuring shorts created by staff in collaboration with customers and filmed in the restaurant.
Like many other restaurant workers in L.A., Jon Bangle and Andrew Pack hold day jobs while pursuing entertainment careers. Bangle is a writer and filmmaker. Pack is an actor. They thought the festival would be a great way to hone their craft and celebrate the restaurant, which occupies part of a building once home to a Brown Derby restaurant, a popular Hollywood hangout.
After restaurant co-owner Anthony Ko approved the project, Bangle and Pack got to work on the Messhall Film Festival.
The eight short films were created with past and present Messhall staff members and regular customers. It took eight weeks to produce the films, which each had one night of shooting in the restaurant. Some of the screenwriters work in late-night TV and sitcoms like “New Girl” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.”
“[The festival] helps build a stronger bond between not only the employees but some of our regulars, and it does build a family-like community,” Pack said.
Especially after pandemic restrictions, Bangle says it’s important for restaurants to foster a sense of community. “Restaurants can take advantage of creating a more welcoming kind of gathering…people want to be with other people and [get] back to a little bit of normal.”
The short films range from murder mysteries to talking cocktails and coasters and feature the stories of the people who walk through the restaurant doors, either as patrons or staff.
All eight films will be screened in the restaurant patio on the two remaining nights, Nov. 28 and 30 at 6 pm Admission is free, and a special food & drink service be available.
Bangle and Pack hope that the festival will become an annual event.
“As long as people keep saying yes and it turns out fantastic, we’ll keep doing it,” Bangle said. “It’s good to work with people that you really trust and know that they are looking out not only for you but the [restaurant] and the brand.”
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me.
I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below.
Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.