Los Feliz -- A man and woman were critically wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting that police said might be a case of domestic violence.

Authorities were called to the 1900 block of Rodney Drive at about 2:30 pm in response to a report of a shooting. The man and woman, who were said to be in their 50s, were transported to a hospital in critical condition, said Margaret Stewart.

An LAPD spokeswoman said the shooting was believed to be related to a domestic dispute but had no other details. Reports on Citizen said the shooting took place inside an apartment building but those details could not be confirmed.

This report is based on preliminary information from the LAPD and LAFD and is subject to change.