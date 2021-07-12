1900 rodney drive

Google Maps

Los Feliz -- A man and woman were critically wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting that police said might be a case of domestic violence.

Authorities were called to the 1900 block of Rodney Drive at about 2:30 pm in response to a report of a shooting. The man and woman, who were said to be in their 50s, were transported to a hospital in critical condition, said Margaret Stewart.

An LAPD spokeswoman said the shooting was believed to be related to a domestic dispute but had no other details. Reports on Citizen said the shooting took place inside an apartment building but those details could not be confirmed.

This report is based on preliminary information from the LAPD and LAFD and is subject to change.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments