Los Feliz -- A man was shot and killed early this morning, and police say the shooter is still on the loose.

The suspect approached the victim about 3 a.m. near Hollywood Boulevard and Rodney Avenue as the victim was getting into his vehicle, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Jeff Lee.

The fatal shooting was connected to a fight in a nearby bar, reports CBS2.

Witnesses said the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim multiple times, before fleeing, according to Lee.

The victim, who Lee said was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.

