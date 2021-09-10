Los Feliz -- A man was shot and killed early this morning, and police say the shooter is still on the loose.
The suspect approached the victim about 3 a.m. near Hollywood Boulevard and Rodney Avenue as the victim was getting into his vehicle, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Jeff Lee.
The fatal shooting was connected to a fight in a nearby bar, reports CBS2.
Witnesses said the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim multiple times, before fleeing, according to Lee.
The victim, who Lee said was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting was under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.