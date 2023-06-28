Los Feliz Square

What is to be done with Los Feliz Square? The rambling residential enclave between Ambrose and Franklin avenues and from Edgemont Street to Normandie Avenue is considered historic, but there's currently no way to preserve its historic character. 

The area dotted with Spanish Colonial, Tudor and other period-style homes is comprised of the Los Feliz Square Single-Family Residential Historic District and the Los Feliz Square Multi-Family Residential Historic District. But that wasn’t enough, for example, to save the old Kuromi-Ito house on Alexandria Avenue from the wrecking ball, to be replaced by a new single-family home, say residents.

A.P. Carter Residence

A.P. Carter Residence, a Historic-Cultural Monument in Los Feliz Square.
J.W. Blank Residence

J.W. Blank Residence, a Historic-Cultural Monument in Los Feliz Square.

