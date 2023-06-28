Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
What is to be done with Los Feliz Square? The rambling residential enclave between Ambrose and Franklin avenues and from Edgemont Street to Normandie Avenue is considered historic, but there's currently no way to preserve its historic character.
“The process is just at the beginning,” said Amy Gustincic, vice president at the LFIA. “We’re working with Historic Resources Group to gather the documentation.”
Many of gracious homes in various styles are a century or more old, with mention of 22 lots being sold in “New Los Feliz Square” in a 1921 story in the Los Angeles Herald. At least two houses have since been declared city historic-cultural monuments — the A.P. Carter Residence on W. Ambrose Avenue and the J.W. Blank Residence on N. Edgemont Street, a former home of pioneering ceramics educator Laura Andreson.
Other buildings have been recognized by Survey L.A., the city’s historic resources survey. These include two apartment buildings along Palmerston Place, both cited as good examples of Spanish Colonial Revival multi-family residential architecture.
A section of homes like this would seem ripe to become a Historic Preservation Overlay Zone, which strictly control exterior changes. But the city’s ability to adopt new historic zones has become more challenging due to changes in state housing laws, according to a statement from the city’s planning department. Even though the City Council has initiated some historic zones recently, such as Wellington Square, those efforts have not moved forward, the planning department said.
So work progresses on the National Register application.
“We’ve gotten some good feedback and support from the residents of the area,” Gustincic said, “and are looking forward to the historic value of Los Feliz Square being formally recognized.”
