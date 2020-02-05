Los Feliz -- A Marshall High alum is in the national spotlight this week: Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and winners of this Sunday's Super Bowl.
Reid, who has previously served as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, was raised in Los Feliz on Holly Knoll Drive and went to school at Thomas Star King Middle School and John Marshall High, according to Sports Illustrated.
Reid was a big kid for his age. Very big. In fact, a physical education teacher at King told SI that Reid was probably 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighed 220 pounds at age 13.
While he was teased a lot about his size, Reid excelled at athletics on the baseball as well as football field. While at Marshall, Reid was a punt, pass, and kick champion, said the Los Feliz Ledger.
In 2012, Reid returned to the school when he was inducted into the Marshall's hall of fame.
