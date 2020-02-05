Los Feliz -- A Marshall High alum is in the national spotlight this week: Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and winners of this Sunday's Super Bowl.

Reid, who has previously served as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, was raised in Los Feliz on Holly Knoll Drive and went to school at Thomas Star King Middle School and John Marshall High, according to Sports Illustrated.

Reid was a big kid for his age. Very big. In fact, a physical education teacher at King told SI that Reid was probably 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighed 220 pounds at age 13.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

While he was teased a lot about his size, Reid excelled at athletics on the baseball as well as football field. While at Marshall, Reid was a punt, pass, and kick champion, said the Los Feliz Ledger.

In 2012, Reid returned to the school when he was inducted into the Marshall's hall of fame.