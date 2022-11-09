Los Feliz -- Marianne Zaugg credits her parents for instilling in her the values of eating healthy and exercise.
It’s this background that helped inspire the long-time Los Feliz resident to create the nonprofit Eco Urban Gardens.
Founded in 2015, Eco Urban Gardens’ focus is to establish gardens at area schools. These “Farm Labs’ provide green space and show children that food comes from somewhere beyond the grocery store.
“That to me is a big part of it, teaching kids how to grow their own vegetables, to have an association to their land, to their parks, to where the food comes from and how that grows and how they could potentially incorporate it into their own life,” Zaugg said.
Eco Urban Gardens’ next project is at Allesandro Elementary School in Elysian Valley. Through $100,000 in funding and some elbow grease from LAUSD, Zaugg and her team plan to transform approximately 3,000 square feet of asphalt into green space.
A significant chunk of the money will be used to replace asphalt with ground cover. After that comes a pollinator garden, six raised beds, two outdoor classrooms, compost bins and some greenery. Zaugg hopes to finish by the 2023-2024 school year.
The garden is part of the $58 million the school district will spend this year to create more green space at its asphalt-heavy playgrounds.
Zaugg is a bit of a renaissance woman. The 64-year-old grew up playing tennis, eventually turning pro. Her win total on the court was modest, but she enjoyed traveling the world and her skills translated to coaching.
“My whole life was about health and wellness,” she said. “As a tennis professional, you watch your diet, you move consistently, you watch your head space.”
Later in life, she transitioned to life coaching, hypnotherapy, consulting and now the garden project.
Zaugg, who grew up in Switzerland, has lived in Los Feliz since 1997. She says she loves the walkability of the community and its proximity to Griffith Park and the L.A. River.
She’s excited about the project at Allesandro and ready to get started.
“Patience is not a virtue of mine,” she laughed.
Robert Fulton is a freelance writer based in Silver Lake.
