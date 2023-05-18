Los Feliz -- A man was found dead this afternoon inside one of three parked cars that caught fire, also damaging an adjacent two-story residence.
The fire was reported at 1:12 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Edgemont Street, with flames initially affecting three vehicles, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The flames extended into the adjacent two-story residence, which sustained damage to the rear of the structure, Humphrey said. Several other structures were also briefly threatened before crews pushed back the fire.
As crews were fully extinguishing the flames, the remains of a man were found inside one of the vehicles, Humphrey said. It was unclear if the man died in the fire or by some other means.
"A positive identification of the deceased, as well as the specific cause, time and manner of his death, will be determined by the Coroner's Office," Humphrey said in a statement.
The cause of fire, which was knocked down within an hour, was under investigation.
