Los Feliz -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight in Los Feliz this afternoon, ABC7 reported.

The stabbing was reported at about 3:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Hillhurst Avenue along a road that leads to the Greek Theatre and Griffith Park.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police found the suspect in the area and took him into custody. His name was not released.

Police said the stabbing stemmed from a fight between the two men, and described them as transients.

