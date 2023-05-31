Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
A heartwarming tribute: DeeDee Panero, accompanied by students, with the concert-themed quilt honoring her legacy at Marshall High School.
Los Feliz: Former Marshall High music students and current music faculty members recognized retired music director DeeDee Panero with a one-of-a-kind gift: A quilt.
The gift represents not only Panero’s years of service to education but her love of music and her connection to Marshall’s annual Bach, Rock and Shakespeare concert. Panero is a co-founder of the event, held annually at The Greek Theater and has been taking place for nearly 30 years, said Alex Ramirez, Marshall’s current music director.
The quilt, about 7 feet long by 7 feet wide, was crafted using t-shirts representing every concert and was created by Frances Ferrand and Barbara Mentejo with fundraising support from Cindy Abrams of the Glendale Quilt Guild.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
