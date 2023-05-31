Marshall Quilt 1200

A heartwarming tribute: DeeDee Panero, accompanied by students, with the concert-themed quilt honoring her legacy at Marshall High School.

Los Feliz: Former Marshall High music students and current music faculty members recognized retired music director DeeDee Panero with a one-of-a-kind gift: A quilt.

The gift represents not only Panero’s years of service to education but her love of music and her connection to Marshall’s annual Bach, Rock and Shakespeare concert. Panero is a co-founder of the event, held annually at The Greek Theater and has been taking place for nearly 30 years, said Alex Ramirez, Marshall’s current music director.

206 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

206 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

Load comments