The intersection of St. George and Aloha streets next to Marshall High

Los Feliz -- Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School this afternoon, and a person of interest was detained.

The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

