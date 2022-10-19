Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 7:35 pm
Los Feliz -- Two students were stabbed at John Marshall High School this afternoon, and a person of interest was detained.
The stabbing occurred about 3:30 p.m. at the school in the 3900 block of Tracy Street, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.
The two students were taken to a hospital for treatment. One was listed in stable condition, but authorities could not confirm the status of the other.
Details surrounding the stabbing were unclear, but the LASPD confirmed a person of interest was detained and being questioned.
The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.
