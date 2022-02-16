Los Feliz - The owners of the miniature train ride in Griffith Park want to raise the price of tickets in part because they’re literally running out of quarters.

And yes, somehow, this has something to do with the supply-chain problems.

“The proposed ticket price increase is partly due to the nationwide coin shortage,” said a report from Michael Shull, who heads the Department of Recreation and Parks. “The closure of businesses and banks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the circulation of coins, reducing inventories in parts of the country.”

The report noted that GP Rah Enterprises, which operates the mile-long Griffith Park Train Rides, has occasionally been denied quarters by its bank.

Shull's report cites other factors driving the price up:

A loss in revenue because of mandatory closures

Lower train capacity to comply with COVID restrictions

Wage increases prompted by a labor shortage.

But it's the lack of quarters that's changing ticket prices to nice round numbers that won’t require coins:

A single adult ticket rises to $4 from $3.50

Seniors age 65 and older pay $3 instead of $2.75

A single ride for a child will remain at $3

The report recommends that parks commissioners approve the hike at their Thursday meeting.

According to Shull, the higher prices would remain comparable for miniature train rides elsewhere in Southern California, including the Santa Barbara Zoo Train and the Irvine Park Railroad in the City of Orange.

But if you are looking for a cheap train ride, a one-way fare on a Metro train and subway is a bargain at $1.75.