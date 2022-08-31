mountain lion

The mountain lion taking a Monday morning stroll along the 2200 block of Ronda Vista Drive in the Franklin Hills.

Los Feliz - A mountain lion has been spotted recently roaming across residential streets and yards. Could it have been the famed big cat known as P-22, which usually lives in Griffith Park?

Video of the animal, which first appeared on Reddit, shows the lion with what seems to be a tracking device traveling along Avocado Street near Ben Lomond Drive, crouching at one point under a Neighborhood Watch sign, just after midnight on Sunday night. A photograph was taken later that morning in the 2200 block of Ronda Vista Drive.

Filmed at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the early morning hours of Monday, August 29. Video by Jennifer Bartels.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments