“He went up Ben Lomond, and he seemed a little scared,” said Jennifer Bartels, who was driving toward Silver Lake. “He didn’t seem too thin."
Bartels followed the lion for a while, worried that it could pose a threat to pets or small children, she said.
"I didn’t want to harm him or make him scared, but he also, I think, thought maybe my Lexus was an animal," she said. "So it protected me.”
The cat then went into a series of yards, Bartels said.
John Hopkins photographed the mountain lion about a mile south on Ronda Vista a few hours later before 7 a.m.
It's not known if the animal was P-22. But the nine square miles of Griffith Park are too small for an adult male cat of his size, according to the National Park Service, which calls him “our most famous mountain lion.” The 11-year-old lion has been spotted at least twice this year in Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
If this was indeed a P-22 sighting, then Bartels, an actress and producer, might have just had one of her biggest star sightings.
“I’m in the industry, and I feel like everyone is like, ‘This is the biggest celebrity you’ll ever see,’” she said.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
