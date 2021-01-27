Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that there is no better way to honor former Councilman Tom LaBonge than forever attaching his name "to his beloved Griffith Park, our crown jewel."

The park's Mount Hollywood Summit was renamed "Tom LaBonge Summit" on Tuesday to honor the councilman, who died on Jan. 7.

LaBonge was known for his love of Griffith Park's trails and hills, and he was frequently spotted hiking through the park. During his time in office, he expanded the park by 500 acres and was involved in the Griffith Observatory's restoration and expansion.

"Our city lost a giant, a leader who brought so much energy, enthusiasm, decency, and passion to the task of building a stronger, safer, fairer city," Garcetti said.

"Tom held such genuine affection for everyone he met and served, and he loved the beauty, diversity, and dynamism of Los Angeles -- and there's no better way to remember, honor, and cherish him than to forever attach his name to his beloved Griffith Park, our crown jewel."

Sign up for the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The summit, which is a 2.5-mile round trip from Griffith Observatory, offers spectacular views of the observatory, the surrounding hills, the Hollywood sign and downtown L.A.

LaBonge died at 67 years old at his home in Silver Lake, one of many neighborhoods he represented from 2001-15 as Los Angeles' Fourth District councilman.

His family plans to hold a private memorial in the coming days, and a public gathering will be organized once it is safe, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who wish to make a donation in LaBonge's honor were asked to support the Tom LaBonge Memorial Fund For Griffith Park.