Nossa Caipirinha front 1200

Los Feliz -- When I think of Brazil, the image that comes to mind is the scene in the 1933 Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers musical “Flying Down to Rio” -- their first onscreen pairing! -- where a phalanx of showgirls dance on the wings of a squadron of biplanes as they make their way over the city. Aside from the unabashed nuttiness of the scene is the sheer happiness of it all. Rio seems like the Happiest Place on Earth.

I was reminded of that Brazilian joy at Nossa Caipirinha Bar,  which translates to“Our Caipirinha Bar,” a very happy restaurant and destination for exotic elbow bending on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz. The barkeeps are happy, the servers are happy, even the cooks are happy. They don’t sing and dance as they work, but they could. And anyway, their food and drinks make all the music that’s needed. There’s even a “Vinyl Night” on Wednesdays, spinning “Brazilian funk, Tropicalia, Jazz, Disco & More.” Sadly, without Fred and Ginger.

Nossa Caipirinha Collage 1200
Nossa Caipirinha Food 1200

