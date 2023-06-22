Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Los Feliz -- When I think of Brazil, the image that comes to mind is the scene in the 1933 Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers musical “Flying Down to Rio” -- their first onscreen pairing! -- where a phalanx of showgirls dance on the wings of a squadron of biplanes as they make their way over the city. Aside from the unabashed nuttiness of the scene is the sheer happiness of it all. Rio seems like the Happiest Place on Earth.
I was reminded of that Brazilian joy at Nossa Caipirinha Bar, which translates to“Our Caipirinha Bar,” a very happy restaurant and destination for exotic elbow bending on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz. The barkeeps are happy, the servers are happy, even the cooks are happy. They don’t sing and dance as they work, but they could. And anyway, their food and drinks make all the music that’s needed. There’s even a “Vinyl Night” on Wednesdays, spinning “Brazilian funk, Tropicalia, Jazz, Disco & More.” Sadly, without Fred and Ginger.
There are five caipirinhas served in the bar, built around cachaca, a distilled cousin of rum, made from sugarcane. The Classica combines cachaca, lime and sugar. Variations add passion fruit, mint, orange curacao, spice and more. They go down easy. This is not something to drink on an empty stomach.
But then, why would you want to? Not with fried calamari as exceptionally crispy as the Nossa version, served with a spicy aioli and, of all things, a grilled lemon slice. If you eat enough fried calamari around LA, expectations can be pretty thin. This version lit up my tastebuds like a pinball machine. The crunch never stopped. It dazzled. So, of all things, did the Brazilian cheese bread – pao de queijo – which sounds like something you order as filler while you wait. It’s far better than that. This is cheese bread made with a lot of cheese. It’s a mini grilled cheese sandwich.
Kanpachi is served as a crudo with leche de tigre; tuna and prawns as a ceviche with salsa campanha. Eggplant is grilled on a skewer with chimichurri sauce; butter lettuce comes with a toasted chili dressing I’d like to try drinking with cachaca. There’s a proper respect for non-chicken breast parts – crispy skewered chicken thighs and amazing skewered chicken hearts with a spicy Japanese togarashi sprinkle, and a mayo dip of its own.
If you want bigger plates with your caipirinhas, try the housemade pork linguica sausage; the steamed mussels in a malagueta pepper and beer broth; the chicken thigh “torpedo” with farofa (cassava flour, sort of like grits). There are five steaks, served with frites, and a choice of four sauces. Myself, I’d rather show up on Sundays for the feijoada, the National Dish of braised pork, linguica, black beans, white rice, farofa and collard greens. There’s chocolate tapioca pudding for dessert. Is that authentic? Darned if I know. I’d rather finish up with a Cafezinho Martini -- cachaca, cold brew coffee and coffee liqueur, which should fuel me to fly down to Rio for the night.
