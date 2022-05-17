Cedar Sinai Urgent Care exterior

Los Feliz - A new urgent-care center is opening along Hillhurst Avenue, joining other such clinics that have opened nearby in recent years.

The new center is part of an expansion into the urgent care businesses by one of the most famous hospitals in L.A.: Cedars-Sinai. Spokesperson Marni Usheroff says the 10,000-square-foot clinic will open in June with primary and OB/GYN care.

It is one of the upscale urgent-care facilities that have opened in recent years, including Exer Urgent Care in Silver Lake and Carbon Health in Echo Park. These are in addition to hospital emergency rooms and existing urgent care centers

Urgent care centers seem to be springing up all over the country -- rising to 8,100 from 6,400 between 2014 and 2018, says Consumer Reports.

But there’s still room for more, Usheroff said.

“Cedars-Sinai has seen a growing demand for high-quality, comprehensive healthcare closer to where patients live and work across Southern California,” Usheroff said, “especially over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

These clinics are designed for problems that can't wait for a regular doctor visit but might be low priority in an emergency room. In some of these cases, Consumer Reports said, an ER visit may not even be covered by insurance..

Usheroff said centers could treat problems like ear infections, fevers, chills, diarrhea, urinary tract infections, and minor cuts or lacerations.

And since it's not an ER visit, Cedars-Sinai lets you make a reservation. Patients can press the “Save My Spot” button  before heading over for help.

Cedars Sinai Urgent Care waiting area

Los Feliz Primary Care and Urgent Care

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments