Los Feliz -- A 20-year-old man died and two other people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash tonight.
The crash took place in a primarily residential stretch of Vermont Avenue between Franklin and Clarissa avenues, according to videos posted on citizen end comments on Twitter.
The crash N. Vermont Avenue was reported at 8:11 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Initially, it was reported that there were two critically injured people -- an 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man -- Stewart said. The third person, a 19-year-old man, declined treatment from paramedics.
The LAFD updated their report, saying a man died at the scene. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Paramedics transported the critically injured woman to the hospital for treatment, Stewart said.
One Deceased, One Critical After Multi-Vehicle Collision @CitizenAppFranklin Ave & N Vermont Ave 8:20:23 PM PDT
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.