Los Feliz -- A 20-year-old man died and two other people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash tonight.

The crash took place in a primarily residential stretch of Vermont Avenue between Franklin and Clarissa avenues, according to videos posted on citizen end comments on Twitter.

The crash  N. Vermont Avenue was reported at 8:11 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Initially, it was reported that there were two critically injured people -- an 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man -- Stewart said. The third person, a 19-year-old man, declined treatment from paramedics.

The LAFD updated their report, saying a man died at the scene. His name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Paramedics transported the critically injured woman to the hospital for treatment, Stewart said.

