Los Feliz -- An Out of the Closet thrift store is replacing the former Orchard Supply Hardware store on Hollywood Boulevard on the border of Los Feliz and East Hollywood,  according to Curbed.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which runs Out of the Closet, will also set up a wellness center in the former hardware store, which closed last year after only six months of operation when the chain was shut down.

The block-long building at Hollywood Boulevard and Edgemont Street will also serve as headquarters for the foundation's public health division.

Meanwhile, the organization is closing its Hollywood thrift store branch at Sunset and El Centro, which is set to be replaced by a 270-unit apartment complex.

