Los Feliz -- In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of parents have been working hard to raise $100,000 to support an array of projects at Thomas Starr King Middle School.

Raising the sum has not been easy. Some fundraising activities that have been relied on in the past are off limits because of the virus, said Emily Johnson, president of Friends of King and head of its Annual Fund Drive.

“We can’t have bake sales because of COVID. We can’t have in-person events. It’s all online, word of mouth and social media,” Johnson said.

Still, Friends of King, which includes a 10-member board of directors and about 30 active volunteers, is pushing forward.

Friends of King is not unique. Parents all over the Los Angeles Unified School District raise money for educational projects and programs that round out and enrich students' academic experiences. These groups work with school administrators to identify needs and then raise funds to address them, said Antonio Plascencia Jr., director of LAUSD’s Office of Parent and Community Services.

Some parent groups do more than raise money for education. They sometimes pay for needy families to get holiday food baskets.

“They are a fundamental component of what it means to be a community school,” Plascencia said.

In the case of the Friends of King, the non-profit organization assists a school that’s home to several magnet programs, including arts, technology, and film.

The group funds multiple undertakings, including field trips and a garden used for science lessons. It helps the Kings’ arts and robotics programs and funds events to honor students and staff.

“Even if it’s $10,000 or $25,000, (the funding) goes directly to the support, engagement and enrichment opportunities for students,” said Mark Naulls, principal at King Middle School.

Despite sitting on the border of two affluent neighborhoods, the vast majority of King's students come from low-income families. Friends of King pays for some activities for low-income students, who have in recent years comprised nearly 70% of the 2,000-member student body.

Giving kids access to education opportunities no matter their income level is crucial to Johnson and Friends of King. But they do that without making children feel they are getting a handout.

“No one wants to feel like a charity case,” she said.

The pandemic has made income disparities more pronounced, Johnson said.

“It’s a real struggle,” she said. “Families either had the worst year of their lives, or they had the best year.”

The November fund drive is a major source of funds for Friends of King. After crunching some numbers, the group asked parents to contribute $50 per child to reach the $100,000 goal. People who could afford it were asked to donate more for one, two, or more students whose parents were not able to contribute.

As of last Wednesday, the group had raised about $47,000. Most of the donations came from 176 families that contributed online. Johnson said the group still had to count donations collected in envelops provided to families via kids’ backpacks.

Johnson is optimistic that Friends of King will reach their goal, but is prepared for falling short. If they don’t meet the target, they’ll continue seeking donations in the community and scale back some projects supported in the past.

“The more we frontload, the more we will be able to approve things we already have in the pipeline,” she said.

Friends of King is accepting tax-deductible donations through its online donation portal.