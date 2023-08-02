mastiff

Display of bats, with a mastiff in the center of the case. From a "Bats and Brews" event at Frogtown Brewery in August 2022.

Los Feliz — A rabid bat was found last April in the common area of an apartment complex in the 90027 Zip Code, says the L.A. County Department of Public Health. It's one of only seven rabid bats found in the county this year.

With 2023 more than half over, we may be on track for the lowest number of reported infected fledermäuse in at least four years. There were 50 in 2022, 68 in 2021 (including one in Atwater Village), 51 in 2020 (with one in Griffith Park), and 50 in 2019, according to county stats.

