Display of bats, with a mastiff in the center of the case. From a "Bats and Brews" event at Frogtown Brewery in August 2022.
Los Feliz — A rabid bat was found last April in the common area of an apartment complex in the 90027 Zip Code, says the L.A. County Department of Public Health. It's one of only seven rabid bats found in the county this year.
With 2023 more than half over, we may be on track for the lowest number of reported infected fledermäuse in at least four years. There were 50 in 2022, 68 in 2021 (including one in Atwater Village), 51 in 2020 (with one in Griffith Park), and 50 in 2019, according to county stats.
However .... that percentage goes up to 10-15% for bats you might see flying around during the day. While a healthy bat usually hides and sleeps during the day, symptoms of a rabid bat include flying in daylight, appearing on the ground, or resting for long periods in highly visible areas, health officials say.
So, if you see a bat, do not touch it. They may look cute (depending on your taste for that sort of thing). But in the words of a bat rescuer at the most recent bat event in Elysian Valley, “Do not pet the sky puppies.”
