Los Feliz -- Authorities were investigating two Tuesday night stabbings, one of which left a man in critical condition.
The first crime occurred shortly after midnight near Vermont Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, where a man was stabbed and then hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A short time later and three blocks north, a woman was stabbed near Vermont and Prospect avenues. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the LAPD reported.
KTLA reports that the female victim was stabbed in the abdomen as she struggled to take the knife.
Police were looking for a man described as about 28-30 years old, bald, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on the attacks was urged to call LAPD detectives at 323-561-3477
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.