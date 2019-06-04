LOS FELIZ -- The LAPD today asked the public for help to find a woman who is a suspect in a felony hit-and-run that took place last month on Hollywood Boulevard
The collision happened on May 19 at 11:25 pm when the driver of a dark blue Honda Accord collided with a pedestrian crossing Hollywood Boulevard, just east of Vermont Avenue, according to the LAPD Central Traffic Division, which released a photo and surveillance video of the suspect.
The driver fled the scene without rendering aid and identifying herself, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, police said.
The suspect is described as a White female over 30 years of age, with dark hair and brown eyes. She stands between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 130-140 pounds.
Anyone with information about this traffic collision is asked to contact Detective Moses Castillo, Central Traffic Division, at (213) 833-3713 or email 30215@lapd.online. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247)
