Photos of pride and junteenth flags hung on Shakespeare bridge

Residents celebrate the hanging of Pride & Juneteenth flags (top). A replacement Pride Flag (lower left) hangs where one was stolen. The Juneteenth flags (bottom right) were spared.

Members of the Franklin Hills Residents Assoc. gathered on Saturday morning to hang Pride Month and Juneteenth banners on the landmark Shakespeare Bridge. Only a few hours later, however, two boys were seen cutting down the Pride flags before neighbors prevented them from taking all the flags, according to the association.

But by Monday morning,  all the remaining Pride Flags had been stolen. That did not deter residents, who hung another Pride Flag while others have been ordered.   Neighbors have offered to purchase and hang new Pride flags "every day if need be," the association said.

