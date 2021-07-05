Los Feliz -- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino says he has purchased the Vista Theatre and plans to show old and new films in the nearly century-old movie house.

Tarantino announced the purchase and provided some details of what he had in mind during the most recent Armchair Expert podcast.

He made it clear that the Vista, which has been closed since the pandemic began, would not be a revival house. Instead, it would screen new films but only film prints as well as older films.

“It’s not gonna be like the New Beverly," Tarantino said referring to his other movie house. “The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. So it’ll be like the best prints. We’ll show older films, but they will be like older films that can hold a four-night engagement.”

Tarantino said the change will take place by the end of the year.

The owners of the Vista also operate the nearby Los Feliz 3 on Vermont Avenue, which has partnered with the film-preservation group American Cinematheque to start screening movies later this month.