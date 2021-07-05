Los Feliz -- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino says he has purchased the Vista Theatre and plans to show old and new films in the nearly century-old movie house.
Tarantino announced the purchase and provided some details of what he had in mind during the most recent Armchair Expert podcast.
He made it clear that the Vista, which has been closed since the pandemic began, would not be a revival house. Instead, it would screen new films but only film prints as well as older films.
“It’s not gonna be like the New Beverly," Tarantino said referring to his other movie house. “The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. So it’ll be like the best prints. We’ll show older films, but they will be like older films that can hold a four-night engagement.”
Tarantino said the change will take place by the end of the year.
The owners of the Vista also operate the nearby Los Feliz 3 on Vermont Avenue, which has partnered with the film-preservation group American Cinematheque to start screening movies later this month.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.