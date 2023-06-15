Exterior of Vista Theatre being painted yellow

The Vista Theatre with a new color.

Los Feliz -- Last week, following the painting of the iconic Vista Theatre a shade of yellow, we asked readers what they thought of the color change. A wide majority of respondents - 115 - preferred the theater's previous red color; 32 liked the yellow; and 44 wanted something else. Here's a sampling of what folks had to say.

  • "Certainly do not like the mustard color."
  • "The changes are fine. Old colors are not always appealing to the current tastes. It looks cleaner like that and more alive!"
  • "Baby poop yellow is awful."

