Los Feliz -- New protected bike lanes along Riverside Drive were unveiled today after a half-mile stretch of the street near Griffith Park was put on a road diet.
"Today is about more than just a half-mile stretch of protected bike lane," said 4th District Councilmember Raman at the unveiling this morning. "Today is about making a commitment to taking every opportunity we have and making the most of it to improve our transportation network for all of us."
The bike lanes -- which run from Los Feliz Boulevard to Glendale Boulevard -- are protected by parked vehicles. In order to make room for the bike lanes, Two northbound traffic lanes were reduced to one between Glendale and Los Feliz boulevards
Raman's office said the lanes were created after identifying existing planned street resurfacing projects that overlap with the Mobility Plan 2035, which the City Council passed in 2015 as a 20-year effort to make Los Angeles more pedestrian- and transit-friendly.
Only about 3% of the plan has been implemented in the last seven years, and the organization Streets For All is seeking a ballot measure this year to have the city implement the plan when it conducts unrelated resurfacing work.
Officials said the lanes protect bicyclists from traffic, provide access to recreation in the area, and cut emissions by creating safe alternatives to driving. The new lanes will connect existing Riverside Drive bike lanes to Griffith Park, community open spaces, and the LA River.
Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, praised the bike lanes for helping reduce the need to drive.
"Even under the most aggressive scenarios for zero-emission vehicle adoption, and transition to cleaner fuels, we in California cannot meet our climate goals exclusively by relying on a shift in transportation technologies. We have to reduce our dependence on driving and overall vehicle miles traveled, so I'm proud of the progress we are making here to help achieve our greater sustainability standards as a state," she said.
Plans had already been in the works to resurface this stretch of Riverside when city officials decided to move ahead with other changes that were among the options presented to residents last year.
Today, we hosted a community celebration to officially unveil the new protected bike lanes on Riverside Drive! I am so thankful to my staff, @ladotofficial, and @bsslosangeles for their dedication to bringing this project to fruition. pic.twitter.com/iche38GkGE— Councilmember Nithya Raman (@cd4losangeles) April 7, 2022
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
That's brialliant, sgart a big develpmekint of the sgteet, big apartment and condo projects, and cut the traffic lanes in hald\f. Dos the rihgt had know what the left hand is doing?
Raman is generally good, but its a shame she's swept up in this BS bicycle fantasy. Not only are the lanes basically not used much of anywhere, despite the "fake news" assertions of the bicylce lobby, but the attack on cars is on the foundntion that cars pollute and create global warming. However, that idea from this plan formed the 1990s is obsolete, we already are in the middle of converting over to non-polluting cars. The coversion will be complete before anyone rides a biicycle in LA.
Traffic will be a horror, but people are not going to make matters worse for themselves by riding a bicycle everywhere. It's a futile effort that has been pushed here for over 20 years now and is as complete a failure as can be. Why ever do otherwise intelligent people do this, it's nothing other than banging hear head against the wall but never learning that that accomplishes nothing good?
Mpre housing is good, but it does not need to be done via overdelopment, Gee, around here, it's like ALL the new housing of SoCal is supposed to be in these local neighborhoods, no where else. And with the small lot subdivision ordinance, if you make it possible to build more on the dirt, the dirt ends up costing a lot more -- the dirt around here has quintupled in price thanks to the small lot subidivision ordinance.
No one wants to live in such overdensity, it's why many people came to Los Angeles over the years. And it is not necessary -- other than for never ending building of more and more skyscrapers in downtown. Stop the overdevelopment, stop underming the ability to get around town. Bicycles are NOT a reasonable substitute, that effort already is a complete failure. Most people learn after such a complete failure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.