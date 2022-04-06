Los Feliz -- New protected bike lanes along Riverside Drive were unveiled today after a half-mile stretch of the street near Griffith Park was put on a road diet.

"Today is about more than just a half-mile stretch of protected bike lane," said 4th District Councilmember Raman at the unveiling this morning. "Today is about making a commitment to taking every opportunity we have and making the most of it to improve our transportation network for all of us."

The bike lanes -- which run from Los Feliz Boulevard to Glendale Boulevard -- are protected by parked vehicles. In order to make room for the bike lanes, Two northbound traffic lanes were reduced to one between Glendale and Los Feliz boulevards

Raman's office said the lanes were created after identifying existing planned street resurfacing projects that overlap with the Mobility Plan 2035, which the City Council passed in 2015 as a 20-year effort to make Los Angeles more pedestrian- and transit-friendly.

Only about 3% of the plan has been implemented in the last seven years, and the organization Streets For All is seeking a ballot measure this year to have the city implement the plan when it conducts unrelated resurfacing work.

Officials said the lanes protect bicyclists from traffic, provide access to recreation in the area, and cut emissions by creating safe alternatives to driving. The new lanes will connect existing Riverside Drive bike lanes to Griffith Park, community open spaces, and the LA River.

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, praised the bike lanes for helping reduce the need to drive.

"Even under the most aggressive scenarios for zero-emission vehicle adoption, and transition to cleaner fuels, we in California cannot meet our climate goals exclusively by relying on a shift in transportation technologies. We have to reduce our dependence on driving and overall vehicle miles traveled, so I'm proud of the progress we are making here to help achieve our greater sustainability standards as a state," she said.

Plans had already been in the works to resurface this stretch of Riverside when city officials decided to move ahead with other changes that were among the options presented to residents last year.

Today, we hosted a community celebration to officially unveil the new protected bike lanes on Riverside Drive! I am so thankful to my staff, @ladotofficial, and @bsslosangeles for their dedication to bringing this project to fruition. pic.twitter.com/iche38GkGE — Councilmember Nithya Raman (@cd4losangeles) April 7, 2022