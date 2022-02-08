Los Feliz -- Two northbound traffic lanes will be reduced to one under a facelift for a worn-out stretch of Riverside Drive between Silver Lake and Los Feliz.

The road diet or lane reduction is intended to make room for the bike lanes and calm traffic on a half-mile of Riverside between Glendale and Los Feliz boulevards. It’s a stretch that runs by large apartment buildings, Friendship Auditorium, tennis courts and two homeless shelters.

“This will connect existing Riverside Drive bike lanes to Griffith Park, community open spaces, and the LA River,” the project summary said.

Work is scheduled to begin this month. For the repaving, all vehicles have to be cleared from the road, according to Colin Sweeney, a spokesperson with the Department of Transportation. This includes RVs and campers occupied by homeless people.

Plans had already been in the works to resurface this stretch of Riverside when city officials decided to move ahead with other changes that were among the options presented to residents last year.

The modifications include:

Eliminating one northbound traffic lane.

Adding protected bike lanes on both sides of the street. They will be shielded from moving traffic by placing them between the curb and a row for parking. The road may end up with fewer parking spaces as a result.

Fresh striping and upgraded and more prominent crosswalks.

What won’t change:

Two southbound lanes will remain devoted to motor vehicles

A middle turn lane will be preserved

Parking on both sides of the street will be kept

Riverside between Glendale Boulevard and Fletcher Drive is not included in the project.

The project would bridge the gap between the bike lane coming out of Griffith Park and the bike route that begins again south of Glendale Boulevard.

How will this reconfiguration impact traffic?

The goal, in part, is to calm or slow down traffic and increase safety. Department documents did not provide estimates but said the makeover “may introduce changes to travel time” for private vehicles as well as transit buses.