Riverside Drive from hyperion bridge

Riverside Drive

Los Feliz -- Two northbound traffic lanes will be reduced to one under a facelift for a worn-out stretch of Riverside Drive between Silver Lake and Los Feliz.

The road diet or lane reduction is intended to make room for the bike lanes and calm traffic on a half-mile of Riverside between Glendale and Los Feliz boulevards. It’s a stretch that runs by large apartment buildings, Friendship Auditorium, tennis courts and two homeless shelters.

“This will connect existing Riverside Drive bike lanes to Griffith Park, community open spaces, and the LA River,” the project summary said.

Riverside Drive

The section of Riverside Drive that will be modified after being repaved.

Work is scheduled to begin this month. For the repaving, all vehicles have to be cleared from the road, according to Colin Sweeney, a spokesperson with the Department of Transportation. This includes RVs and campers occupied by homeless people.

Plans had already been in the works to resurface this stretch of Riverside when city officials decided to move ahead with other changes that were among the options presented to residents last year.

The modifications include: 

  • Eliminating one northbound traffic lane.
  • Adding protected bike lanes on both sides of the street. They will be shielded from moving traffic by placing them between the curb and a row for parking. The road may end up with fewer parking spaces as a result.
  • Fresh striping and upgraded and more prominent crosswalks.

What won’t change:

  • Two southbound lanes will remain devoted to motor vehicles
  • A middle turn lane will be preserved
  • Parking on both sides of the street will be kept
  • Riverside between Glendale Boulevard and Fletcher Drive is not included in the project.

The project would bridge the gap between the bike lane coming out of Griffith Park and the bike route that begins again south of Glendale Boulevard.

How will this reconfiguration impact traffic?

The goal, in part, is to calm or slow down traffic and increase safety. Department documents did not provide estimates but said the makeover “may introduce changes to travel time” for private vehicles as well as transit buses.

Riverside Drive cross section

How Riverside Drive will be reconfigured after paving is completed.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments