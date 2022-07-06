Even then, this eclectic weekly gathering that has lasted for nearly a century has many layers to unravel.
“People just have to trust and try it out,” says LABC President Lily Leirness. “They have to experience it to understand the draw.”
Every Wednesday at 7 am, the LABC meets at the Friendship Auditorium on Riverside Drive for a serving of breakfast, learning, fun, silliness and, above all else, community.
The gatherings are like “A Prairie Home Companion meets the Mad Tea Party. There are secret handshakes, sing-longs, brief calisthenics, jokes, a mysterious cryptogram, plenty of food and a featured presenter. In keeping with its ethos, the club is nonpolitical, nonsectarian, and nonpartisan. As the club puts it, everyone is a ham or an egg and is greeted as such.
Guest presenters come from the arts and entertainment as well as history and community organizations. Anyone is welcome to visit with the purchase of a $25 ticket in advance.
It was founded in 1925 by Griffith Park equestrians and L.A. influencers as a sort of anti-fraternal service group where people could meet and enjoy breakfast and not take themselves too seriously.
In 2015, Leirness took over as president when there were only a dozen members. Since then, membership has climbed to about 100, with more than 40 attending any meeting.
“I had grown to depend on it to uplift my spirits every week,” says Leirness, an actor from Los Feliz. “I knew that other people would respond the same way.”
Thea Komen and Joanna Linkchorst of Crescenta Valley visit the club each week.
“You’ve got to have an open mind and an appreciation for the eccentric and quirky history,” said Komen, one of the rotating masters of ceremonies. “You don’t have to know the content. Just show up and experience it.”
