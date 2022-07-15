Los Feliz - On a recent evening walk in Griffith Park, you may have come across multi-colored lights on the path, the film of a rock concert being projected against a hillside and a man known only as Sergio.
What's going on?
We really don't know. But reader Robert Sandoval reports seeing Sergio in action a few times now, projecting and watching concert films in the park. On this particular Monday night, Sandoval said the phantom projectionist was watching performances of Queen and The Beatles.
“I was compelled to finally ask his name and take pictures this time around because he created a runway of lights that I found inviting,” said Sandoval. “Sergio sets up shop in a few areas of the park. This just happens to be the path I hike every week.”
Sandoval has not revealed where these locations are, and Google searches for Sergio have thus far yielded no relevant results.
Sergio - if you're out there - what's up?
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.