Los Feliz - For the second time within a month, Skylight Books announced Wednesday that a staffer tested positive for COVID-19 and the store will be closing once again.

"Fortunately, they are not experiencing any symptoms, and we hope this continues to be the case," Skylight general manager Mary Williams wrote in an email to customers. "Given the still very inflated case numbers and the risk to our staff and customers at this time, we're choosing to close to in-store shopping for two weeks."

She said the closure will happen in two phases: the bookstore will be entirely closed through this Sunday, including the order pickup door, to allow staff the time to quarantine and get tested five days after their last exposure to their COVID-positive colleague.

The staff aims to reopen for order pickups, phone orders and website order processing from Monday through Tuesday of next week. In-store shopping is not scheduled to resume until Feb. 10.

Orders can still be placed on the store's website, but won't ship or be ready for pickup until Monday at the earliest. Customers are advised to wait for an order pickup notification before coming to the store at 1818 N. Vermont Ave.

"Thank you for your continued support as we try to balance the imperatives of keeping our staff safe and selling enough books to stay in business," Williams wrote. "We eagerly look forward to the day when choices like these aren't necessary."