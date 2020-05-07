Firefighters today were sent to extinguish at least two small brush fires near a homeless encampment in the Griffith Park area.

The fires were reported about 10 a.m. near the Los Feliz Boulevard offramp from the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The firefighting effort was handled by first arriving units, the LAFD reported. Los Angeles police officers were sent to investigate.

No injuries were immediately reported.