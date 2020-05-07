Firefighters responded to two separate brush fires today that broke out several hours apart in the Griffith Park area next to the southbound 5 Freeway.
In the first incident, crews were dispatched at about 10 am to extinguish at least two small brush fires near a homeless encampment by the Los Feliz Boulevard offramp from the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.
Los Angeles police officers were sent to investigate. No injuries were immediately reported.
Firefighters returned shortly after 5 pm in response to a half-acre of burning grass and brush, according to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange. That fire appeared to be burning just south of the morning's blaze.
No structures were threatened.
This story was updated with news of the second fire.
